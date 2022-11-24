Can men experience depression?

Health
By Tribune Online
World Suicide Prevention Day 2022, How can I promote and preserve my mental health?, Can children experience mental health problems?, Child sexual abuse and psychosocial wellbeing in adulthood, The shame in discussing men’s mental health, Confessions of a witch, youth discontent and the fire next time, Self-confidence or narcissistic personality disorder?, ASUU strike and our emotional wellbeing, Why do young people turn to drug abuse?, Emotional challenges of single parenthood, Dementia: Mental health needs of the elderly, seeing a mental health professional, The emotional turmoil of loved ones after a suicide, Schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders, caring for the elderly with dementia, The epidemic of loneliness, Maternal Mental Health Day: May 4, Emotional impact of intimate partner violence, Making sense of intimate partner violence, World Health Day: Our planet, Fear, anxiety and phobias, Is mental illness a spiritual problem?, Clarifying misconceptions about mental disorders (1) , Single parenthood and its emotional difficulties, Should we decriminalise suicidal attempts , Random Acts of Kindness Day, Why do young people turn to drug abuse? (II), Psychological trauma of kidnapping, Pioneering role of Lagos State, Olu Jacobs, dementia and caregiving burden, Entering the New Year with emotional intelligence, Transiting into 2022, Human relationships and emotional wellbeing, Bullying and aggressive behaviours in children, Children in the eye of the storm, persons with mental illness, Menopause and the emotional wellbeing of women, mental health in the workplace, Why you should be nice to people, Care-giving burden for persons with mental health problems, Ending police brutality protests , Mental health needs of the elderly, October 10 World Mental Health Day: Mental health in an unequal world, How should we deal with negative emotions?, Attempted suicide and Nigeria’s laws, Adoption and your emotional wellbeing (Part I), Myths about suicide, Adolescent suicide and suicide prevention, Adoption and your emotional well-being, aged parent suffers from dementia, Naomi Osaka and the challenges of mental health, How can we promote emotional wellbeing Dementia, drugs, illness Intimate Partner Violence, with autism, of ignorance, anxiety and phobias, COVID-19, pressure on children, Resilience, SUPPORTING NURSES, emotional, new year, Your Mental health, Jibril Abdulmalik , sunflower, probation notice, emotional wellbeing, husband, lost job, helping hand, children and adolescents, young persons, Phone, smart phone, psychological distress, class teacher, emotional consequences, depressed, Suicide Prevention, mental health awareness, sleep, sexual, emotional trauma, ED Agnes, Dyslexia, stress, Autism, mental health problems, partner violence, parents, sickle cell, psychosocial disability, mental illness, mental health, bisola, infertility, family, mental health professional, mental health, police brutality, emotional, lootings, ASUU strike, child disability, dementia, mental health, 2021, single parenthood, love letter, mental health in work place, Homeless ‘mad men’, Lamidi, emotional well-being, Narcissistic Personality Disorder, (Mental) health is wealth, World Autism Day, Psychological trauma of kidnapping, mental health challenges, Erectile dysfunction and emotional well-being, International Boys Day, International Boys Day, Can mental illness be treated in hospitals?

Growing up, all through early schooling and through his university days, 26-year-old Bassey Ekpo has always been a friendly, outgoing person, who was always popular and made everyone else laugh at his jokes and happy-go-lucky attitude to life. He was brilliant and meticulous with his work and frequently offered to help his colleagues with their tasks after completing his share of the workload. He never failed to surpass expectations with near-perfect delivery of whatever task was assigned to him. But some changes had become noticeable over the past six months.

He was not sleeping well and would be cranky and irritable at work. His performance became sloppy with lots of careless mistakes. He was failing to meet deadlines and delivery targets and when he managed to submit something, it was way below what had become the norm for him. He became withdrawn and appeared to have lost his ‘spark’. His colleague and best friend, Olu is increasingly worried about him and called him after work to talk to him and the following conversation ensued:

 

Olu: Bassey, what is wrong?

Bassey: Nothing is exactly wrong, every day is not Christmas jare. I am cool.

 

Olu: I know every day is not Christmas but I have noticed that you have been increasingly moody, and irritable and you are no longer as happy as your usual ebullient self. While you have been insisting you are fine, I think things are getting worse with you and I am worried. I would really like you to talk to a mental health professional.

Elvis: I am just a bit sad, that’s all. It’s not that serious. I will be fine.

 

Olu: Hmmm. I am glad that you admit to feeling sad these days. But I think you should note that there is a difference between sadness and depression.  Sadness is a normal human emotion that everyone experiences at some point in their lives. Sadness is a typical response to situations that cause emotional distress or pain. There are various levels of sadness, but occurring in the context of everyday life, they are usually fleeting and at most last for a few days and then we are back to our usual selves. Depression on the other hand, is a form of overwhelming and severe sadness (intensity) that lasts continuous for several weeks or longer, and it disrupts our ability to function at work, in our social interactions as well as family relationships. Depressive symptoms may persist for a variable period of time…lasting from several weeks to months or even years – if left untreated. This will cause significant emotional pain and distress to the affected person and their loved ones. Another common misconception is to imagine that depression can only occur in the aftermath of negative or bad things happening. Depression can hit for no obvious cause, even when it appears like the person is having a charmed life. People with depression may feel worthless, frustrated, or hopeless. They may feel unjustifiably guilty and sometimes ashamed because they feel they are letting everyone down. Thus, they withdraw socially and want to be left alone and not face anyone. Their appetite and sleep may also be poor. They may cry easily and sometimes have suicidal thoughts.

Bassey: Depression is a woman-thing, not for men. So, all these explanations do not really apply to me. Do I look mad to you?

 

Olu: That’s what people fail to understand, depression is not a female or male thing; but rather a human thing. All human beings have emotions and can experience depression. It is commoner in females, but many men have been conditioned from childhood not to express their emotions or admit vulnerability – so when they are depressed, they suffer in stoic silence. They will be reluctant to discuss with their friends, spouses, or family members and are usually reluctant to see a professional. Bassey, you are my guy, but this is how you behave now. Because it is clear to everyone else that you are struggling.

Bassey: Thanks a lot. I feel I understand better, and it all makes sense now. What should I do now?

 

Olu: I am glad. Let’s book an appointment to see a mental health professional (clinical psychologist or psychiatrist) so you can have a proper review, and benefit from therapy and medications if needed. On our part, as your friends, we will continue to provide social support and have your back always. It will take a while but you will be fine.

Bassey: Wow, thanks so much Olu. This means a lot to me. I have truly been struggling emotionally but was in denial.

 

Olu: I am glad you get it now and I am encouraged that you will soon be fine with treatment. Sometimes, it is others close to you who will notice some changes that you may not be aware of. Can we see someone tomorrow?

Bassey: All right Olu, thank you so much. Tomorrow is good.


This article is in commemoration of International Men’s Day (November 19th). Because men’s mental health matters.

You might also like
Health

6 things you are doing that are lowering your sperm count

Health

Drug resistant bacteria account for 4.95 million deaths globally ―​​ WHO

Health

Why patient registry is vital to better sickle cell disease care — Expert

Health

Embrace telemedicine to salvage mass exit of Nigerian doctors, FG told

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More