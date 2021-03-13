Can I try contact lenses?

I have been using a pair of corrective glasses for the past ten years and I am now getting tired of wearing them. A friend suggested I tried Contact Lenses but I am afraid of the likely negative effects.

Shehu (by SMS)

Although there has been a lot of improvement in the use of contact lens since it first came into vogue, there are a still some degree of negative effects in the use of contact lens especially when not used correctly. The first issue with contact lens is that of inconvenience of use. Most of the other complications are due to poor hygiene and contact lens maintenance. People who wear lenses often don’t clean or disinfect them according to their optician’s advice, or do not have recommended annual eye checks. Once you can take care of these requirements, you have nothing to worry about.

