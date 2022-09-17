Can I lose weight by walking?

I have often heard that one can lose weight just by walking. I want to lose weight. Kindly let me know if this is possible.

Gregory (by SMS)

Weight loss experts have confirmed that walking is a great form of exercise for weight loss. Not only does it help you burn calories, but it also helps you build muscle and improve your cardiovascular health. These are some tips on how to make your walk more effective for weight loss; walk at a brisk pace, walk for at least 30 minutes, incorporate hills or inclines into your walk, walk with a friend or group for motivation and wear a pedometer to track your steps.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE