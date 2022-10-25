CAN condemns assassination attempt on Apostle Suleman, calls for investigation

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the recent assassination attempt on the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and the killing of his aides.

CAN said it considers it a disturbing development and another attempt by evildoers to cause mayhem not only in Edo state but also in the nation as a whole.

In a statement signed by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the Christian apex body commiserated with the Omega Fire Ministries International and the family of those who were killed in the attempted assassination.

“While we call for a full-scale investigation into the dastardly act that claimed several innocent lives, let all hands be on deck to uncover the identities of those involved in this heinous crime and bring them to book.

“We urge the Federal Government and the security agencies to see the incident for what it is, a sign of the nation’s wobbling security system, and act quickly to address the situation.

“Similarly, in view of the US Embassy’s warning of a possible terror attack by bandits in Abuja, CAN appeal to our security operatives to wake up to the challenges of securing people’s lives and property to avoid the consequences of a resort to self-help.

“We must do whatever it takes to stop those plotting to eliminate innocent citizens anywhere in the country by brutal means, from achieving their ignoble objectives. They must not be allowed to continue their wickedness.

“While CAN appeals to Churches and by extension all Nigerians to be vigilant, and alert security agencies of any suspicious movements in their vicinities, we will continue to pray for lasting peace and security in our country in Jesus’ name,” the statement added.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE