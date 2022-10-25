Lagos govt orders inquest into death of wife of popular car dealer, IVD

The Lagos State government has ordered a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death of Bimbo, the wife of celebrity Lagos auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna,(Alias IVD), who died recently as a result of severe injuries from an alleged fire in her matrimonial home.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo gave the directive in a statement on Tuesday.

Onigbanjo said that a thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the cause of Bimbo’s death.

He added that findings of the investigation would be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.

“A coroner’s inquest has immediately been requested, in line with sections 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“By Section 14(1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the state: “A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death,” he said.

The commissioner noted that as a government, the security and well-being of citizens were of utmost importance while assuring the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known.

The attorney-general also charged the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) to assist the police and other law enforcement agencies in investigating the case and ascertaining the cause of the death of Bimbo which had attracted wide media attention.

The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi also reiterated the state government’s resolve to ensure perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence crimes were brought to face the full wrath of the law.

