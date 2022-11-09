Calabar residents decry spate of refuse dump, urge govt to intervene

Residents of White House Street in Calabar metropolis of Cross River State have described as “deliberate wickedness” the heaps of refuse dumped in the area, calling on the state government to immediately evacuate the refuse to avoid an outbreak of epidemic.

The residents made public their disgust on Monday, when the road linking Anantigha, the headquarters of Calabar South Local Government Area to Watt Market was blocked by refuse on White-House, Calabar.

The Director-General, Cross River State Waste Management Agency (CRSWMA), Mr. Oko Sunday Ebeku, when contacted said: “We are aware of this and it is not White-House alone. All the roads in Calabar South are blocked. We are in a meeting now because of this and we are planning to mobilise for evacuation. We are still in a meeting, that is all I can say for now.

“I came here this morning to open my shop, only for me to see that this road is blocked. This refuse has been here for over a month and nobody has dared to clear them, this is very bad, I have suffered, see my shop, see refuse, all the smell are coming here. We cannot continue like this. This is wickedness at its peak,” Etim Asuquo, one of the residents said.

A lady, identified as Nene Eta, said: “In my entire life I will never support the government; just refuse management and evacuation, this government cannot do. It is a shame to our state, they have finished Calabar.”

Another resident, Ogar Anthony, said: “This is what people get when they support a bad government. This is what Cross River State people is being enjoying since the inception of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 and people are still supporting bad leaders in 2023.”

Some of the residents explained that the waste management agency had not come to clear the refuse for a while, which had gradually spread to the extent of blocking the road.

“The way things are going, how can we be suffering this kind of wickedness? Nobody has come close to clearing this waste for a long time,” Mr Nsini Issac, another shop owner, said.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that in recent times waste management and evacuation have been a major challenge in Calabar, especially the Calabar South axis of the state capital. It is yet unclear what the actual challenges are.

