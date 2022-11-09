A’Ibom community laments lack of govt’s presence

INDIGENES of Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State are lamenting what they call lack of government’s presence in the council area, saying the level of underdevelopment is now telling on every aspect of their lives as indigenes.

The paramount ruler of the local government, Edidem Udoette Edon, who decried the state of his domain due to alleged negligence by the successive administrations told Nigerian Tribune that the area had been forgotten by the federal and state government due to their interior location.

Edon lamented that the area is lacking basic infrastructure that would have enhanced development.

He citied the example of Nkari dam project which was initiated many years ago but had been abandoned, noting that other dam projects which started at the same time in other parts of the country had long been completed and being used.

“It is my prayer that during my reigns as the paramount ruler of this area will witness the development of Nkari clan in particular and Ini Local Government Area in general.

“In the entire 10 villages of Nkari clan, there is no single tarred road despite our peculiar topography which makes movement of goods and services difficult, especially during the rainy season.

“Let me say it also that it is not only in Nkari clan that we have challenges of deplorable road but also in Itu Mbonuso where government recently established coconut farm. We have been abandoned here as if we are not part of Akwa Ibom State or Nigeria.

“The only secondary school, Community Secondary School, Nkari, had been deserted due to the communal clash with Usaka people. In Mbente, there is a primary school but there are no teachers forcing our children to travel miles in search of basic education.

“There used to be a primary health centre in Mbente but there are no nurses or health workers. We go to Odoro Ikpe where there is a cottage hospital or to Ibiaku in Ikono where state government recently renovated a general hospital.

“We have a market with makeshift stalls that open once in a week despite the many agricultural produce from the communities,” Edom said.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune during a tour to some deplorable infrastructure, the secretary of the Mbente village council, Mr. Monday Isong Akpan, said the local government is blessed with vast landmass suitable for agricultural purposes as well as natural resources which has not been tapped.

Ini Local Government Area is located in Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district and borders Abia State. It is commonly referred to as the food basket of the state with a fertile ground and favourable weather condition for crops like rice, cocoa, cassava, maize, oil palm and vegetables.

