Authorities of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide have begun the construction of a N3 billion administrative secretariat, located at Atanda Osengere, on the stretch of Ibadan-Ife expressway.

Speaking during an interview with journalists on the site of the 10 hectares secretariat, the president of the CAC Worldwide, Pastor Henry Ojo, disclosed that “we have already expended a sum of N300 million on the project with the construction of office complex.”

He said, “Though we faced various challenges in the course of the construction of this building, we are grateful to God that all ended in praise. We proposed N3 billion for this project, but now we have spent about N300 million so far on the construction of the main administrative complex which comprises about 32 offices.”

“The reason why it takes us a long time before we can have a place like this is as a result of our vision or innovation. Any soldier without a barracks is a rebel. For us to have a place where everybody will come to do proper administration, there is a need for us to have a befitting secretariat. We thank God that has brought it up to this level.

“In Nigeria, we have the federal secretariat, we have the state and the local government secretariats. If there is no secretariat, administration will not go smoothly. So, this place provides an avenue for proper administration in Christ Apostolic Church. We will have different departments there like the Sunday school department, the youth department, men department and so on; everyone of us will be under this roof to make sure that what needs to be done is done properly, “Ojo posited.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, saying God’s intervention can turn around the nation’s situation for the better.

Ojo also implored the citizenry regardless of religion, ethnic and political inclinations to intensify prayers for the success of President Bola Tinubu, noting that the socioeconomic growth of Nigeria will be beneficial to the people.

“Politically, we should not expect much, but by divine intervention, we should expect a turnaround miracle for this country in 2024. I know the president and the leadership are trying to fix the country but, if the Lord doesn’t build the house those who are building will labour in vain.

“We cannot rule out divine intervention. I said recently that the problem we have in Nigeria is not only about the leadership but also about the followers. Miracle will make the heart of men change, and it is when the heart of Nigerians change that we will love one another. If I live in love and I know that if I do a thing it would work against the interest of others, I will not do it thereby Nigeria will be a better country,” he remarked.

