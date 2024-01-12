Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) whose elections were upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday by his media office, he expressed that the court’s decision is good news for the people of Bauchi, Plateau, Cross River, and Zamfara states, and indeed, “a win for constitutional democracy.”

The PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election also reaffirmed his position that only a united opposition force can strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

“I am as prepared as ever to lead the charge, alongside all our leaders and governors, for the good of our country,” he said.

According to him, “Where justice is seen to have been substantially rendered, we, as patriots and citizens, will always applaud.”

He added that, with the verdict of the apex court, “there is a guaranteed continuation of the standards of good governance which the PDP has brought to the respective states.”

Atiku further urged the respective PDP governors, including Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau, and Pastor Umo Eno of Cross River, to see their wins at the Supreme Court as an opportunity to consolidate and expand the scope of the good governance they have already established.

Atiku noted that with the electioneering phase now concluded, he is certain that the PDP will be able to focus on its role as the major opposition party in the country, with the party’s governors at the helm along with himself.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE