Bye-elections: Parties yet to inform us about venues of primaries ― INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has accused political parties of feigning ignorance over venues for their primaries ahead of the bye-elections into certain senatorial, federal constituencies and state assemblies.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission in a statement last night disclosed that 13 political parties who have signified interest to field candidates have settled for indirect primaries.

The Commission, however, expressed disappointment that the political parties were yet to notify it of the venue of their primaries. It further noted that keeping INEC in the dark about the venue of its primaries was a violation of the Electoral Act.

“It will be recalled that on 11th August 2020, the Commission released the Harmonized Timetable and Schedule of Activities affecting 12 outstanding bye-elections in 8 States of the Federation scheduled for 31st October 2020.

“Out of the 18 registered political parties in Nigeria, 13 have notified the Commission of their intention to conduct primaries towards participating in the outstanding bye-elections. All the 13 political parties opted for indirect primaries.

“However, it is observed from the notices to the Commission that some of the political parties did not specify the venues within the respective constituencies for the conduct of their primaries. The attention of political parties is hereby drawn to the provisions of Section 87(4)(c) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which makes it mandatory for any party that intends to nominate a candidate to the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly to hold its congresses in the respective Senatorial District, Federal Constituency and the State Assembly Constituency.”

Okoye further revealed that the Commission has since been notified of vacancies in Enugu and Katsina states by the Speakers in the respective state parliament.

The statement further read in part: “The Speakers of Enugu and Katsina State Houses of Assembly have notified the Commission of the deaths of the members representing Isi-Uzo State Constituency of Enugu State and Bakori State Constituency of Katsina State and have declared vacancies for the said constituencies, bringing the total number of vacancies and bye-elections to be conducted to 14.

“Accordingly, the Commission has released a Harmonized Timetable and Schedule of Activities for two constituencies. The Notice of Election shall be published on 26th August 2020 and political parties shall conduct their party primaries between 27th August and 8th September 2020. The harmonized Timetable and Schedule of Activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.

“We urge political parties to strictly comply with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines in the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates.”

