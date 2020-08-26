Minister scores self high on take-off of National Disability Commission

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, on Tuesday, announced the take-off of the National Disability Commission following the approval of the appointment of the Executive Members of the Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The Minister in a statement issued by said since her appointment in 2019, she had reiterated her commitment to following up to ensure the take-off of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

“Today is a very happy and fulfilling day for me as one of the vulnerable groups that are close to my heart finally have a National Disability Commission and Executives in place to cater for their needs, protect their rights and provide an enabling environment for them to maximize their potentials, thrive and contribute valuably to the society and the nation as a whole,” she said.

Sadiya Umar Farouq while thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for assenting to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act, 2019 last year which provides for the establishment of the National Disability Commission, noted that: “President Muhammadu Buhari by approving the appointment of the Executive Secretary, Chairman and members of the Council of the Commission has once again, proved his commitment and desire to improve the quality of life of vulnerable groups in Nigeria and ensure they enjoy their full rights and privileges as citizens of Nigeria.”

She also congratulated the over 30 million persons living with disabilities in Nigeria on this giant milestone and charged them to maximize the platform that has been provided for them.

“I congratulate our brothers and sisters living with disabilities in Nigeria for the realisation of this worthy dream and encourage you to make use of the opportunity this commission provides you to be united in the pursuit of your dreams of social inclusion,” the Minister stated.

The Minister also congratulated the appointed executives and charged the Chairman and members of Council as well as the Executive Secretary to carry out their responsibilities with due diligence and to the best of their ability.

“I congratulate you heartily and urge you to consider it a privilege to serve as the first executives of this Commission and therefore put in your best to lay a solid foundation for the Commission bearing in mind that the well being of over 30 million persons living with disabilities in Nigeria largely depends on your actions and the way you discharge your duty.

“Once the Senate confirms the appointments, the Commission will take-off accordingly.

“The functions of the Commission include; the formulation and implementation of policies and guidelines as appropriate for the education and social development of persons with disabilities, preparation of schemes designed to promote the social welfare of persons with disabilities, promoting and uplifting the general well-being of persons with disabilities by encouraging the public to change their negative attitude towards persons with disabilities,” the Minister noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s Economy Shrank By 6.10% In Q2 2020 — NBS

NIGERIA’S Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in real terms declined by -6.10 per cent (year-on-year) in Q2 2020, thereby ending the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession. This is according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday. When compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent, the Q2 2020 growth…

Mailafia Sues Police, Shuns Invitation

FORMER deputy director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has taken the Nigeria Police before the Plateau State High Court, asking the court to restrain the police from inviting him to appear before the Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Force Investigation Department, Police Headquarters, Abuja. After two consecutive invitations and interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over his…

My Four Weeks Battle With COVID-19 —Segun Awolowo

While many people still express the belief that COVID-19 is just hype, the executive director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Segun Awolowo, while narrating his four weeks battle with the virus, has called on people to take the virus seriously, be conscious of the infection and follow laid down preventive measures, adding that fear is the real killer for infected people. Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare reports…

Mali Junta Wants 3-Year Military Rule, Agrees To Free President

THE junta that seized power in Mali wants a military-led transitional body to rule for three years and has agreed to release ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, a source in a visiting West African delegation said Sunday. “The junta has affirmed that it wants a three-year transition to review the foundations of the Malian state. This transition will be directed by a body led by a soldier, who will also be head of state,” a source in the…