BUJU: Nothing can stop me now

Inspired by life itself and his environment, rave of the moment and budding music star, Buju seems to have the world at his feet at the moment and wants to stay a king for a long time.

In an interactive session with R, Buju whose real name is Daniel Benson says he’s a Lagos-based Nigerian artiste who wants to create a unique sound that does not only put his name on the global map, but one that will keep him relevant for years.

Breaking into the music industry at a time when the industry parades top music stars like emerging African stars such as Fireboy, Rema, Omah Lay, Joe Boy, among others, many people would have written off Buju but he is blessed with a unique voice and relatable lyrics that gives him more than just an edge above his peers and positions him as an artiste that likes to tap from different cultures. His career peaked when he released Spiritual song, which featured Zlatan in 2020 and he has been on an upward trajectory since then.

With a handful of major performances, awards and nominations and a new music project, Sorry I am Late, Buju said he wants to keep reaching for the stars and leading the new generation of into the a new world.

He disclosed that he has never stopped looking at the bigger picture since his music career started and he will not stop now. According to him, “I have never stopped in my life. So why do you think I will stop now?”

Speaking on what his sound represents, Buju said he represents Afro-fusion, adding that he listened to a lot of Burna boy songs as the singer serves afrobeat, reggae, hardcore, soft and smooth on all different vibes.

He described music as a means of expression as that is the best way he could express his feelings and thoughts about life. “I try to be open and expressive as much as I can. I also like to make people dance and give them a level of confidence when they vibe to my songs. I am inspired by environment, sound, life and his journey.”

Buju is putting his imprint on the music scene and has teamed up with showbiz giant — Achievas Entertainment Limited to package his coming concert, tagged Sorry I’m Late

Speaking with executive director of Achievas, Daniel Cole Chiori, he confirmed that the concert is aimed at showcasing the genius of Buju where he’ll be performing existing hit songs and new songs from his latest body of works.

“This concert promises to be star-studded as his friends in the industry are pumped up in readiness to support him.Buju who is currently touring London with his Sorry I am Late concert will return to Nigeria in December to thrill fans with Buju Live in Concert show on December 22.

