Wizkid to headline 2021 Afrochella’s ‘Made in Africa’

Nigerian Grammy-award winner, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun famously known as Wizkid has been penciled in to headline the 2021 Afrochella in Ghana. The Nigerian singer who has been on a roller coaster of success with his music career is expected to light up this year’s edition of the one-day festival.

Wizkid has had a big year in his hands, having won the Grammy Award a year before and dropping an album that has taken his career to new heights globally. The singer as the choice of the organisers for the festival did not come as a surprise to those who have been following the event in the last five years.

The Essence crooner who shared tweets about the event on his verified Twitter handle appears ready to cap an already-filled year with the Afrochella Festival and his fans can be assured of a great time in Ghana.

Speaking about the significance of the festival on Ghana and its surrounding communities, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Afrochella Festival, Abdul Karim Abdullah said “In the last five years, we have made a significant impact on Ghana and its surrounding communities through our Afrochella events.

“This year, we are thrilled to return to El Wak Stadium to celebrate our fifth anniversary and to support the revitalisation of Ghana’s travel and hospitality industry. We look forward to welcoming travelers back to the country once again safely to enjoy live events,” he added.

With the event set to return to El Wak Stadium in Accra on December 28, many lovers of the festival within Ghana and beyond are said to be gearing up to be part of this year’s Afrochella which is tagged Made in Africa. Wizkid’s presence at the show is expected to draw thousands of his fans across the continent to Ghana.

As Ghana continues to attract tourists from different parts of the world, the Afrochella festival has emerged as one that does not only celebrate the diverse culture of African creatives and entrepreneurs but also designed to attract descendants of the trans-Atlantic slave trade to return to their ancestral home.

This year’s Afrochella will also feature 16 cuisines from 16 regions in Ghana and a rising star challenge. Highlights from this year’s art include an exhibition by Rita Benissan SiHene, Afrochella Music Museum: Exhibition History of Ghana and Scarecrow Art Installation.

Fashion will also be prominently featured with African Fashion Night Out in collaboration with Debonair Afrikk, Afrochella Runway – Exhibition Space for Ghanaian Fashion Designers and Afrochella x Daily Paper Fashion events Bandana Collab.

