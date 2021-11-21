How Davido’s N100m target overshadowed PSquare’s reunion

The news of the long anticipated reunion of Peter and Paul Okoye, who made up the PSquare music duo would have been the biggest news on the entertainment scene on Wednesday but Davido’s N100 million naira Rolls Royce target, which saw many of his friends donating a million naira each to the cause and reaching over N180 million naira in two days, did not permit the Okoyes to enjoy the big moment.

But the day after was their birthday and it was their time to celebrate the return of PSquare with friends family and fans wishing them all the best as they make their comeback as twins.

It was gathered that there had been talks about the return of the Psquare brothers for months as reported by R but the peace move was said to have been frustrated because none of them was willing to sheath his sword for peace to reign.

Their five-year split was said to have affected the progress of their music career even as they maintained several times that they were doing fine being solo artistes. Investigations by R however revealed that most of their investors and patrons would rather have the two of them at their shows and concerts, rather than as individual artistes.They reportedly lost endorsement deals worth millions of naira while the fight lasted.

It is recalled that the singers had followed each other on social media platforms after five years of a cold war that pitched one against the other and forced them to purse solo careers, a development many stakeholders in the industry adjudged to be a step in the wrong direction of their hitherto flourishing career.

While they both tried to push their music careers individually for five years, findings by R revealed that none of the duo could keep up with the momentum they built together as partners and brothers. The eldest of the brothers, Jude, who doubles as their manager could not resolve the disagreement that snowballed into a family fight which pitched the duo and their wives against one another.

At their birthday party held in Lagos on Thursday, Peter and Paul agreed to bury their differences and embrace peace for the sake of their career, declaring that the war is over and it is a new beginning for them.

Speaking at their party which had musicians and friends in attendance, Paul said he and his brother will now go back to their name as Psquare, as Mr P and Rudeboy adopted when they broke up will no longer exist.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement Uzodinma sacks General Manager of OCDA, names replacement.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…