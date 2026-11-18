A review of Oluwabukunmi Olaleye’s book, Build the Life You Desire: Overcoming Limitations to Live a Purposeful Life by DEBORAH OMOARE.

Young people today often wrestle with financial constraints, societal expectations and self-doubt. In Build the Life You Desire, Oluwabukunmi Olaleye offers a timely message: your background does not have to determine your future.

Published in 2026, this 87-page book is a practical guide for young people who want to overcome limitations, discover their potential and build meaningful lives. Through personal storytelling and practical lessons, the author identifies the barriers that hold people back and urges readers to pursue their vision with courage, discipline and purpose.

The book’s greatest strength is Olaleye’s willingness to draw on her own experience. From growing up in Ekiti State and attending public schools to hawking goods during holidays and navigating university life, she shares experiences that many young Nigerians will recognise. This gives the book an authentic voice and makes its lessons more relatable than abstract motivational advice.

Its 18 chapters are divided into four parts, each addressing a different aspect of personal development.

The first part examines the obstacles that keep young people from reaching their potential: the pressure to conform, fear, financial limitations, identity crisis and the belief that one is too young to achieve anything meaningful. Olaleye also discusses scarcity mentality and the fear of being different, encouraging readers to challenge limiting beliefs and embrace their individuality.

The second part explores the importance of a clear vision, an upgraded mindset, changed belief systems and the need for reinvention. Particularly noteworthy is its encouragement to start with what you have, where you are. For young Nigerians waiting for perfect conditions or enough resources before pursuing their dreams, this is a reminder that progress can begin with small, deliberate steps.

The third part sets out the principles behind personal and professional advancement: mental development, the value one brings to others and the pursuit of excellence. Olaleye stresses that ambition alone is not enough; continuous learning, preparation and a commitment to delivering value matter just as much.

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The fourth part looks at the role of mentors, friends, volunteering, honour and asking for help in building a successful life. It also addresses the place of God in personal development and the importance of documenting one’s journey.

What makes the book especially appealing is its recognition that growth does not happen without challenges. The author acknowledges the realities of limited resources and environmental constraints, yet urges readers not to let their circumstances define their possibilities.

One line captures the heart of the book: “You are boundless! You are limitless! You are a walking potential waiting to be deployed.” These words reflect its central message that potential must not only be recognised but also developed and put to meaningful use.

Build the Life You Desire is a worthwhile read for students, young professionals and anyone seeking personal growth. It challenges readers to question their limitations, embrace their potential and take intentional steps towards a life of purpose and impact.