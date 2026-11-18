.As BHI records 43 convictions in 38 s3xual assaut cases

An Edo State non-governmental organisation (NGO), BraveHeart Initiative for Youth and Women (BHI), has reiterated the need for accountability in the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria, following the conviction and life imprisonment of a 41-year-old man for raping a 15-year-old girl.

The convict, Aliyu Yakubu, was sentenced by Justice Bright Eraze Oniha on November 11 after being found guilty of rape, assault and conspiracy in connection over the s3xual assault of the teenager in Agbede community, Etsako West Local Government Area.

According to BHI, Yakubu was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, three years for conspiracy and two years for assault, bringing to an end a three-year pursuit of justice for the survivor.

The organisation disclosed that the victim was allegedly lured to the convict’s residence by one of his close relatives, who deceptively left her in his room.

Yakubu reportedly locked the door, threatened her with a dagger and forcibly raped her after pressing her neck.

BHI, in a statement by its Executive Director, Ms Priscilla Usiobaifo, said its intervention began in October 2023, following a report lodged at the Agbede Police Division, adding that its caseworkers facilitated investigations and sustained the prosecution throughout the three-year legal process.

The organisation attributed the successful prosecution to the collaboration of the police, the state Ministry of Justice, particularly the Department of Public Prosecution, and its caseworkers, while acknowledging the MacArthur Foundation for providing financial support for the investigation and prosecution.

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It further disclosed that as of November 11, it had facilitated the conviction of 43 s3x offenders in 38 s3xual assault cases, while 44 SGBV cases had been concluded in court, comprising 38 victories and six unsuccessful prosecutions.

Chairman of BHI’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Kemi Okenyodo, noted that every girl who reports sexual violence, deserves to be heard, protected and supported throughout the pursuit of justice.

Okenyodo stressed that the latest judgment should encourage survivors, particularly those in rural communities, to report abuse.

A board member, Rita Izilafe Ilevbare, added that support for survivors must go beyond prosecution to include healing and recovery.

Also commenting, the Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Dr Kole Shettima, described the judgment as a victory for humanity, commending BHI for facilitating access to justice in rural communities.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to working with law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, community leaders and other stakeholders to ensure that perpetrators of sexual violence are held accountable.