Building collapse rate now embarrassing — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with families of those who died and sustained injuries in the building collapse at Ebute Metta area of Lagos State

While noting that search and rescue were still ongoing at the site, the President expressed pain over the incident, observing that the frequency of building collapses in the country has become embarrassing.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), has, therefore, called on stakeholders to work with professionals to put a halt to the trend.

The statement reads: “The President, who is pained by this tragic incident, salutes the courage and determination of the first responders, national and sub-national emergency agencies in Lagos State, and compassionate Nigerians, whose immediate action in the aftermath of the collapse of the three-storey building led to the rescue of several persons, including many children.

“Regrettably, the President notes that the frequency of building collapses in the country has become increasingly embarrassing, urging the relevant state authorities to work closely with professional bodies to put a halt to these unfortunate but preventable incidents.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“President Buhari wishes those injured a speedy recovery and prays for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations.”

Recall that earlier, scores of people were trapped as a three-storey building caved in in Ebute Meta, Lagos on Sunday night.

Already, 20 people have been rescued while an undetermined number of people are still trapped in the rubble.

Located at 32 Ibadan Street, off Bonny Way, Ebute Meta, no one could ascertain the real number of residents and the cause of the collapse as at the press time.

According to the information by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA), rescue operation is ongoing.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said a distress call was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday, adding that the Lagos Fire Service, LASBCA, LASAMBUS and others were already at the scene.

“On arrival at the incident scene, an old 3 storey building comprising rooms and parlour was discovered to have collapsed.

“Further information gathered revealed that the incident occurred at about 10.56pm with an as yet undetermined number of people trapped.

“Search and rescue ongoing, 20 rescued alive out of the victims rescued two sustained severe injuries and have been taken to LASUTH for further treatment,” the LASEMA boss said.