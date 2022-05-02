619 crew emerge biggest winners at Glo Battle of The year finale

Last Saturday was an unforgettable night as telecommunications giant, Globacom’s, hosted the finale of its hugely successful Battle of the Year. Guests of the ‘Glo Battle of The Year’ finale were treated to an evening of dance, music, and comedy.

The mega live event attracted dance lovers at the venue anticipating an evening of unlimited entertainment hours before the show officially began. Having picked the finalists from the regional trials and battle contests among various categories, it was time to select the best of the best.

Hosted by the ‘energy gad’, Do2tun, the show kicked off to a frenzied crowd who turned up in their hundreds to cheer their favourite dancers.

The grand finale featured the Bboy, Bgirls, and Breakdance Crew among other final dance battles. After varied eye popping performances, winners were determined and announced, with cash prizes awarded per category.

Topping the list of winners is the 619 crew with a prize of N9m and a Toyota Hiace bus valued at over N25m.

For the Afro Dance segment, Israel Monday emerged the winner and smiled home with N1.5m while Angela Anthony came second with a prize of N750,000.





In the same vein, the Popping category had Isibo David Odigie emerging winner to smile home with the sum of N1.5m while Akhigbe Richard came second and got prize money of N750,000.

For the Locking category, Michael Olanrewaju won to get prize money of N1.5m while Odoh Emmanuel came second to get a sum of N750,000 as prize money.

The Krump category had Charles Ekwem emerging winner to go home with N1.5m and Gifty Ephraim coming second with N750,000 prize money.

Musical performances added the icing on the cake for the night, as David Adeleke aka Davido, Teni Makanaki and Simi took the audience to a new level of excitement when they took the Glo Battle of The Year stage at different times to thrill entertainment lovers and guests at the finale.

Teni Makanaki was the first act of the night. Then Simi was announced and she serenaded the crowd with her smash hit ‘Woman’. The biggest act of the night was Davido, who arrived on the stage in a boisterous mood.

Kicking off his performance with some of his old tunes, the 29-year-old singer left the audience in a frenzy after about 20minutes of performance.

Speaking about the success of the event, Globacom management expressed delight at the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry through resourceful partnerships that will not only help groom and nurture local talents but also offer them a platform to international stardom.