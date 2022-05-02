Kwara gov alerted over brewing communal crisis

Concerned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edu local government area of Kwara state have called the attention of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to an alleged controversial and viral audio clip by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Mamman Saba, the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairman of the local government, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu.

The people said that the viral audio is capable of causing communal crisis in the local government.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the spokesman of the group, Alhaji Mohammed Mariam Al-Hassan, flanked by other stakeholders, said that the audio recording contained a conspiracy plot against the township people of Edu LGA in the name of wooing Mallam Suleiman Belle to step down for Gideon Yissa Saba from contesting an House of Assembly seat.

Other representatives of the local government area present at the press conference included Manzuma Kafinyaro, representing Shonga Emirate Descendants Development Union (SHEDDU), Mallam Liman Abdullai, representative of Tsaragi District and Mallam Usman Mohammed, who represented Lafiagi District, making the three components of the council.

“The said audio recording that has gone viral exposed the political wickedness of the personalities as it exposed their secret plans to monopolise political fortunes of our people due to selfishness.

“The most unfortunate part of it was the use of the Bata-Kinti socio-cultural association that was primarily established over two decades ago to attract infrastructural developments and prosperity to the surrounding village settlements. The association was not formed to breed hostility, acrimony or crisis among the people living in the townships.





“Many of us are still yet to know and understand what the meeting of Thursday, 14th April, 2022 at the official residence of the SSG, Professor Mamman Saba and under his leadership was out to achieve. Because of his level of education, one won’t expect him to descend so low and be cheaply manipulated to embrace a mission of no gain against the people that have been mutually and lovely living together.

“The trio are occupants of public office of high responsibility that require maximum restraints, caution,maturity, understanding and patience in handling and managing issues of common interest. The community and state interests should always be supreme and supersede any personal interest. You can’t claim to be serving in the government of the day and at the same time planning and promoting damaging activities clandestinely.

