(Buhari’s Speech): I’ve directed immediate payment of two-month conditional cash transfers

“For the most vulnerable in our society, I have directed that the conditional cash transfers for the next two months be paid immediately. Our Internally displaced persons will also receive two months of food rations in the coming weeks.

“We also call on all Nigerians to take personal responsibility to support those who are vulnerable within their communities, helping them with whatever they may need.

“As we all pray for the best possible outcome, we shall continue planning for all eventualities.”

