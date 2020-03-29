Coronavirus: Governor Ortom imposes curfew in Benue

Following the first index case recorded in Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom on Sunday imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state with effect from Monday.

Ortom announced the curfew in a live broadcast to the people of the state Sunday evening.

The governor said that the restriction of movement is from 7 pm to 6 am daily, except those on essential services.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the governor ordered that all borders linking the state with other states will be closed on Wednesday, 1st April 2020.

The governor said that commercial vehicles coming in and those going out of the state, as well as those moving from one local government to another, must produce manifest of their passengers for proper tracking of contacts in case of any eventuality.

He further said that markets and public gatherings of all sorts of gatherings will henceforth shut down with effect from Monday, urging the people to cooperate in the interest of all.

Other measures announced by the governor include a ban on all night clubs, bars and restaurants.

He charged people of the state to become information officers in educating the public on preventive measures against the deadly coronavirus and further urged those who had contact with the first index case to come out for testing as early detection and treatment could help in saving lives.

According to the broadcast, “all persons returning to Benue State from COVID-19 infested countries and states in Nigeria must go into self-isolation for 14 days and report themselves to Emergency Response Team if they show symptoms of the virus.

“Any person down with a fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing should report to a medical facility for scrutiny and also inform the Emergency Response Team.

“The restriction of movement from 7 pm to 6 am daily, except for those on essential services. The curfew will take effect from Monday, 30th March 2020 till further notice.

“All public gatherings in the state have been suspended until further notice. These include marriage ceremonies, community festivals, funerals and religious meetings (churches and mosques) which should be limited to 30 participants. I urge our traditional, religious, youth and political leaders to ensure strict compliance.

“All commercial vehicles travelling in and out of the state, as well as those travelling from one local government area to another within the state must submit manifest of their passengers to the appropriate authorities. The manifest must contain information about the passengers’ names, phone numbers, residential addresses and final destination.

“Tricycles also known as ‘Keke NAPEP’ should not convey more than two passengers at a time.

“Township and minibuses should not convey more than seven passengers at a time.

“Commercial motorcycles also known as ‘Okada’ should convey one person at a time and wear a face mask.

“Importantly, all commercial vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles must have hand sanitisers for the use of passengers.

“All markets in Benue State are closed with immediate effect. Only shops and commodity stores shall remain open. Night clubs are hereby closed until further notice

“Bars and restaurants should render take away services only and must provide hand sanitisers and soap with water for customers’ use.

“Every person is advised to be an information officer for COVID-19 and pass the message to others.”