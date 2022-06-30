Buhari’s legacy on fuel scarcity

Letters
By Adelani Olawuyi
lawyer Owo terror attack: ISWAP, Tobacco the silent killer, Delegates and Utopian visions, Why regular milk consumption, Aso Rock The pressing need, The pressing need Saying no Criminalising ransom, president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

If there is one area that the Buhari administration has scored above average when we put it side by side other regimes before him, it is in the availability of Petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol. Even though its prices have been galloping, his government has until now succeeded in making it available.

It is, however, bad to see long queues of vehicles at various filling stations across the country due to scarcity and hoarding of products by shylock retailers, with the accompanying increase in the number of black marketers.

The most disheartening aspect of it is that the government continues to pass the buck. The end users of these products are confused as to where the blame lies. The precarious situation has continued to linger in spite of promises of availability of these products by the Buhari administration.

The three- point agenda of tackling insecurity, corruption and economy still remains a promise seven years after. Insecurity has become worse, corruption has become the new normal and economy is on life support machine under Buhari.

To be sure, scarcity of PMS has now become the last straw for the ‘hoi polloi’. Thirty thousand naira minimum wage can hardly last a bachelor ten days. Intra and inter-township transport fares are unbearable. Cost of education is high while ASUU and other bodies connected with education are on strike.

Transport on land and in the air is not safe due to centripetal/centrifugal forces of insecurity. With these and many other failures of government, one begins to ask what legacy Buhari wants to leave behind.

If he wants to be remembered for any positive thing, he must make Premium Motor Spirit, paraffin (kerosene) and domestic gas available at affordable prices today.

Adelani Olawuyi, Oyo State.

You might also like
Letters

On discipline in schools

Letters

Letter to Bola Tinubu

Letters

When will terrorism end in Nigeria?

Letters

On murder of female lawyer in Owerri

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More