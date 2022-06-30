Buhari’s legacy on fuel scarcity

If there is one area that the Buhari administration has scored above average when we put it side by side other regimes before him, it is in the availability of Petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol. Even though its prices have been galloping, his government has until now succeeded in making it available.

It is, however, bad to see long queues of vehicles at various filling stations across the country due to scarcity and hoarding of products by shylock retailers, with the accompanying increase in the number of black marketers.

The most disheartening aspect of it is that the government continues to pass the buck. The end users of these products are confused as to where the blame lies. The precarious situation has continued to linger in spite of promises of availability of these products by the Buhari administration.

The three- point agenda of tackling insecurity, corruption and economy still remains a promise seven years after. Insecurity has become worse, corruption has become the new normal and economy is on life support machine under Buhari.

To be sure, scarcity of PMS has now become the last straw for the ‘hoi polloi’. Thirty thousand naira minimum wage can hardly last a bachelor ten days. Intra and inter-township transport fares are unbearable. Cost of education is high while ASUU and other bodies connected with education are on strike.

Transport on land and in the air is not safe due to centripetal/centrifugal forces of insecurity. With these and many other failures of government, one begins to ask what legacy Buhari wants to leave behind.

If he wants to be remembered for any positive thing, he must make Premium Motor Spirit, paraffin (kerosene) and domestic gas available at affordable prices today.

Adelani Olawuyi, Oyo State.