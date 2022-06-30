Obiano certified me as traditional ruler of Nawfia community, Igwe Obelle debunks sack rumour 

One of the claimants to the traditional stool of Nawfia community, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Dan Obelle has stated that no court had withdrawn the certificate of recognition issued to him as the traditional ruler of the community by the Anambra state government, under the immediate past administration of Chief Willie Obiano.

He said he was certified as the Monarch, on February 24, 2022 through the Ministry of Local Government/Chieftancy Matters.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo who was removed as traditional ruler of the community by Governor Obiano in the twilight of that administration told select newsmen that Justice Peace Otti of Anambra state High Court 3, Awka Juridical Division in ruling last week, she delivered on two separate exparte motions exparte he brought to the Court ordered that “status quo ante ” should be maintained in respect of the Nawfia Igweship matter pending the final determination of his suit number A/53/2021 wherein he is challenging his removal as traditional ruler.

Igwe Nwankwo had in one of the motions urged the Court to set aside the certificate of recognition issued Dan Obelle as the traditional ruler of Nawfia; that nobody should be crowned Igwe, Eze, or whatsoever other name relating to the traditional stool of Nawfia; that the status quo ante be maintained as it relates to the traditional stool of Nawfia as it was before August, 2020, pending the determination of the substantive suit: A/53/2021 pending in the Court.

Nwankwo had also in another motion urged the Court to hold that the Defendants/ Respondents, which were named as Anambra state government, Attorney -general of Anambra state and Anambra state Traditional Rulers Council respectively committed contempt of the Court on March 11, 2022 when they ” went on to meddle on the Igweship of Nawfia town despite the pending motions and suit: A/53/2021 in the Court.

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that Igwe Nwankwo was one of the traditional rulers who were first, suspended then by Governor Willie Obiano administration for accompanying the state-born multi-billionaire oil mogul, Prince Arthur Eze to visit President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

But in his reaction, Igwe Dan Obelle stated that he was not a party in the suit Number A/53/2021, and, insisted therefore that any ruling based on the suit could not affect him and his throne as the traditional ruler of Nawfia community.

Explained that his selection and inauguration, as well as, issuance of certificate by the Anambra state government as the traditional ruler of Nawfia community were done in compliance with the stipulations both Nawfia town union constitution 2013, and, Anambra state Traditional Rulers Act, section 4,5,6 1981.

He insisted that no Court could have removed him as traditional ruler or withdrawn his certificate of recognition as the traditional ruler of Nawfia by Anambra state government without making him a party in the suit, and, serving him with the necessary Court processes, and, allowing him to reply to same, arguing “you can’t shave someone head in his absence”.





Igwe Obelle, expressed gratitude to the present administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, over the peace the community is enjoying amidst gunmen attacks in the state.