Buhari’s exemption of Oyo State from lockdown surprising ― Govt

The Oyo State government has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s non-inclusion of the state among states to be locked down as part of measures to curtail further spread of COVID-19 across the country as surprising.

The state government through Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa wondered the basis upon which Oyo State, in spite of having the third-highest number of confirmed cases and its proximity to Lagos, was still left out in Buhari’s broadcast on Monday.

While he downplayed the tendency for marginalisation or politics to be playing out, he said it was imperative for the Federal Government to allow statistics guide their implementation of measures to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

“We were surprised because statistically, you will think that the President will look at the numbers. You don’t expect the state that comes least to now become the focus of Federal Government activities.

“It is not something good to brandish that we hold that record of being the third on that log. Ogun with three is benefitting from the lockdown while Oyo with seven is not.

“Yes, Ogun is close to Lagos but Ibadan is one hour away from Lagos and Oyo has higher number in terms of victims of the virus. So, we wonder why the Federal Government will leave out Oyo.

“We have heard stories of Lagos benefitting from largesse of donation from the Federal Government and nothing has been said about Oyo.

“We don’t want to go into arguments of politics being played but it is of concern that the President in his capacity should have looked at the statistics,” Adisa said.

Noting the state was, therefore, compelled to solely address its affairs, Adisa pointed out that state had begun receiving donations from some well-meaning citizens in the state.

“Oyo has taken up its matter in its own hands. Luckily some good-spirited citizens, residents of Oyo State who probably saw that gap have also risen to the occasion.

“We have open account for donations and the state has started receiving donations based on the goodwill of Nigerians who saw that the state was maybe marginalised in the issue,” Adisa added.

On the state witnessing an influx of people following the lockdown of Lagos and Ogun States, Adisa said the state was already on a lockdown and was restricted interstate movement.

“There cannot be influx because Oyo State itself is locked down. There is no inter-state movement into Oyo State and that took effect this afternoon. Even for intra-state movement to take place, there has to be a necessity as to whether you are carrying essentials.

“Outside that, movement within the state is restricted. We have alerted security agents and they are up to the task. The entry points are being manned by all the forces,” he said.

Asked that places like markets continue to be jam-packed, Adisa said the security agencies had been asked to ensure that only markets selling essentials remain open.

“There are some multipurpose markets so it is not a blanket ban on all the markets but markets that sell essentials are not on lockdown.

“But for the markets that have been locked down, anyone that the security agencies find there will have to explain why he or she is there.

“Bodija is essentially a food market so it is not on lockdown. But anyone that sells plank in Bodija will be arrested by security agencies.

“Also some other markets where clothing, electronics, shoes is sold cannot open, and if persons there do, they will be arrested.

“But if we find places where people are flouting the rule, we expect the community people to point out those lapses to the emergency numbers that have been given out,” Makinde said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE