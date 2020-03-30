COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 20 new cases, toll rises to 131

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night announced 20 more new cases of coronavirus.

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 13 in Lagos, 4 in FCT, 2 in Kaduna and 1 in Oyo State,” NCDC tweeted.

“As at 09:00 pm 30th March there are 131 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria with 2 deaths.”

Lagos earlier today released five patients infected with the virus.

Suleiman Achimugu, former managing director of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), is Nigeria’s only casualty from the disease so far. He died last Monday after returning to the country from the UK.

Nigeria has closed its land borders and international airports in the last week to curb the spread of the virus. The government also said it might ban inter-state travels soon.

But the country’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the country might take more strict measure citing an “exponential spread” threat of the virus “in days to come.”