[UPDATE] COVID-19: Ogun shifts lockdown till Friday

The Ogun State government has shifted the lockdown directive earlier put at midnight of Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 3, 2020.

This was disclosed by the Governor Dapo Abiodun while addressing the people of the state, shortly after inspecting a 128-bed isolation facility located within the premises of HID Awolowo Model School, Ikenne-Remo.

Tribune Online recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday evening, in his nationwide address, had directed that Ogun, Lagos States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), be locked down, as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country

The governor said he approached the President on the need to extend the lockdown directive in the state, by few days, so as to enable residents to prepare adequately for the 14 days stay-at-home.

He said: “We have approached the President that he should graciously allow us in the state to prepare for this lockdown in terms of ensuring that we have enough food banks across the three senatorial districts so that when eventually there is a lockdown, our people would have enough food supply during the lockdown and he graciously accepted.”

Abiodun flanked by his deputy, Engr (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele; the State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo; the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; heads of security agencies in the state, said the state has over 300 beds for isolation and treatment.

He added that the state had ordered the procurement of 20 ventilators for use at the isolation centres.

“In our search for suitable facilities that we can quickly deploy as COVID-19 Isolation and Treatment Centers, we assessed and evaluated several options across the state, including the intended 250-bed hospital under construction in Abeokuta that only has 40 beds delivered; existing hospitals and other public buildings.

“The Assessment Team concluded that the following facilities could be immediately deployed in the short term. These are the purpose-built 21-bed isolation and treatment centre at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu; 100-bed capacity General Hospital Iberekodo, Abeokuta, and this Isolation and Treatment Centre in Ikenne with a 128-bed capacity.

“The Ikenne facility though not within a hospital will benefit from the technical, logistics and manpower support from two tertiary health facilities OOUTH, Sagamu and Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan-Remo which are both less than 10-minutes drive away,” Abiodun added.

The governor said efforts are on to ensure the completion of the 250-bed hospital, an initiative of his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for the use of the people.

He noted: “In the medium to long term plan of the state, we are in discussions with the contractor of the 250-bed hospital, to determine the possibility of the facility becoming available in the shortest possible time. Also available to us are a 30-bed facility donated by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and a 40-bed facility donated by Mr Fola Adeola for isolation of suspected cases till they are confirmed. In total, we have over 300 beds for isolation and treatment.”

He appreciated the effort of individuals, corporate organisations, religious bodies who have contributed towards the fight against the disease.

The governor also directed that public servants should henceforth work from home, except those on essential services.

Abiodun also said that all markets, motor parks, public squares and high contact areas would be fumigated and disinfected during the period of the lockdown.