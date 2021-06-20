Buhari’s achievements will propel APC beyond 2023 ― FCT minister

The Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has said with the monumental achievements recorded so far by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to thrive beyond 2023.

Dr Aliyu, who made this statement during her coronation ceremony as the Onyize (Mother of Wealth) of Ebira land by His Royal Majesty, Dr Ado Ibrahim, expressed confidence that Nigerians would score the ruling party high before the expiration of Buhari’s administration in 2023.

She said development projects going on in Nigeria are a clear testimony that the party is more interested in the wellbeing of Nigerians, irrespective of their social, political, tribe or religious inclinations.

While appreciating the dignitaries from within and outside the country for their presence, the minister said: “With a heart full of gratitude, I wish to thank you for taking your time out to honour my invitation to my coronation as the Onyize of Ebira Land.

“Sincere appreciation goes out to you for showing solidarity in making this event memorable through your presence at the events, as well as your support in the organization. I most sincerely appreciate it.”

Her recognition was not unconnected with her philanthropic gestures to the people, particularly the less privileged.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…