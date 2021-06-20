Police Inspector goes berserk, kills 5 persons, injures four others in Enugu

There was confusion in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, on Sunday when a police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, started shooting sporadically, leaving five people dead and four others with gunshot injuries.

Tribune Online gathered that the police officer took his loaded gun and started to shoot people at at Golf Estate in Enugu metropolis.

The Enugu State Police Command had in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed that the police officer was “said to be on duty at RC Lotto Company located in the Estate” and “has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation.”

The statement confirmed that “four of the persons said to have sustained gunshot injuries are receiving treatment and five others whose injuries were critical have been confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”

It added that the CP has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID) to carry out thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

Also, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State visited the victims at ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, where they are receiving treatment.

The governor smpathised with the victims and wished them quick recovery. He also condoled with families of the deceased.