President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday morning signed the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion in a short ceremony at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Speaking at the event inside the Council Chambers, he said the budget had to be revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

Buhari remarked that ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.

On hand to witness the signing were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila;

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

Others were the Ministers Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State Finance, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefile and Director General Budget, Ben Akabueze; Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) and Hon. Kawu Sumaila, on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story