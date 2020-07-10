President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday morning signed the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion in a short ceremony at the presidential villa, Abuja.
Speaking at the event inside the Council Chambers, he said the budget had to be revised because of the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.
Buhari remarked that ministries, department and agencies will be given 15 per cent of their capital allocation by the end of the month.
On hand to witness the signing were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila;
Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.
Others were the Ministers Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Minister of State Finance, Clement Agba, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefile and Director General Budget, Ben Akabueze; Senator Babajide Omoworare, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) and Hon. Kawu Sumaila, on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).
Details later…
