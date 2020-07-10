The Executive Committee of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Ondo State chapter, on Thursday, described the recent constitution of the Caretaker Committee as illegal.

The resolution was contained in the communiqué issued at the end of the Ondo State chapter’s virtual meeting, signed by its Acting Chairman, Barrister Dele Thomas, where the stakeholders deliberated extensively on the needless leadership crisis in the party.

According to the communiqué, members of the State Executive Committee unanimously resolved that: “as far as the National Executive Committee of SDP is concerned, the apex organ of the party is not aware of any arrangement for the composition and inauguration of Caretaker Committee in Ondo State.

“The constitution of SDP makes it explicitly clear enough that the National Working Committee of the party do not, and cannot dissolve any State Working Committee without the approval of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Members of the State Executive Committee of SDP in Ondo State passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Barrister Dele Thomas.

“Therefore, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is hereby requested to accord Barrister Dele Thomas his due recognition as the Acting Ondo State Chairman of SDP.”

To this end, the stakeholders urged Prof Tunde Adeniran led National Working Committee to “respect the constitution of SDP by putting an end to freewheeling of illegalities in the party.

“The SEC members was emphatic that the non-existing position of Deputy National Chairman South that Dr. Olu Agunloye had created for himself is completely alien to the constitution of Social Democratic Party.

“The SEC, therefore, resolved not to hesitate in recommending the expulsion of Dr Olu Agunloye from the party to the NEC if he continues to flout the party’s constitution with impunity.

“In the best interest of public peace and out of respect for the constitution of SDP; it was also resolved that Ondo State Commissioner of Police should immediately shove out any illegally constituted Caretaker Committee from the state party secretariat in Akure,” the communiqué read.

