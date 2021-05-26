Buhari passionate about implementing eGovernment master plan ― Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is very passionate about the implementation of National eGovernment master plan that will become a blessing to everyone.

The Minister stated at the virtual webinar, together with the Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi and MD/CEO of Digital Jewels Ltd, Ms Adedoyin Odunfa and members of the press to commemorate NITDA’s 20th Anniversary.

Dr Pantami in his remark disclosed how he presented a memo with the Head of Civil Service of the Federation before the Federal Executive Council on National Policy for virtual engagements in Federal Public institutions which were approved.

“At the ministerial level in Nigeria, our responsibility is more on National Policy development and Policy supervision,” the Minister noted.

The Minister stated that his focus was not just to have an active eGovernment but a secure one that will gain the confidence of all Nigerians.

He further disclosed that the National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) which was developed for a digital Nigeria has eGovernment has one of its pillars and secured through another pillar ‘Cybersecurity’.

He noted that subsidiary legislation of the Nigerian Data Protection Regulations (NDPR) which is a regulation that protects the privacy of data being implemented by NITDA, is one of the most effective initiatives of the current administration.

“I led a team then that developed the first-ever NDPR in order to give confidence to our citizens that any data under the government is secured, and we have been implementing this,” he added.

He said recently, the President has unveiled the National Cybersecurity Policy, and awareness is being created to all citizens on how to cautiously navigate the internet, which is a foundational strategy for eGovernment.

Mallam Abdullahi while giving his remark said that NITDA has recalibrated and refocused her efforts on the implementation of the NDEPS.

“As we push for a digital economy, it is imperative to build the confidence and trust of citizens for either government services or other private services,” the DG noted.

He stated that the NITDA Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2021-2014 is anchored on seven strategic pillars; Developmental Regulations which focuses on indices needed to move Nigeria on the eGovernment Index.

“Some of these regulations are regulatory instruments, guidelines and frameworks that prepare Nigeria for this journey,” the DG noted.

“The regulations were innovative in the sense that apart from making sure we have a secure digital service, it also created an industry for our country. Data is the greatest resource in the digital economy,” he added.

While making her presentation, Ms Adedoyin Odunfa, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Digital Jewels, said the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals has aligned with NITDA in the areas of poverty eradication, gender equality, industry, innovation and infrastructure among others.

She disclosed that a survey on eGovernment development status was carried out in 193 United Nations Member States which reflected the importance of eGovernment to sustain the Sustainable Goals.

She stated that if eGovernment is implemented effectively in any country, it will help in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

