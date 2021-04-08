Buhari on a short rest in London ― Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, revealed that he is on a short rest in London.

The Presidency had previously announced that Buhari was in the United Kingdom for a routine medical check.

But in a letter of solidarity to the King of Jordan, Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, published by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President affirmed that he is resting.

The letter to Jordanian Kong followed the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

President Buhari said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had amicably been resolved.

The letter reads in part: “While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

“Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

“Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance.”

President Buhari extended to the King the assurances of his highest personal regards.

