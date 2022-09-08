Buhari must address insecurity before it is too late – Ex-Federal lawmaker

A former member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Ayedire/ Iwo/Olaoluwa Federal Constituency, Honourable Femi Kehinde, on Thursday said it is imperative for President Muhammadu Buhari to timely address insecurity plaguing Nigeria before the conduct 2023 general elections.

Kehinde, who is also stakeholder in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) declared that despite the magnanimity of security challenges confronting the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration can still deploy necessary machinery and explore his powers as guaranteed under the constitution to stem the worrisome tide.

He contended that enabling and peaceful atmosphere are germane to the credibility and acceptability of the electoral exercise with view to encourage more involvement of eligible voters and enhance their confidence in the capacity of the government.

Speaking during a chat with the Nigerian Tribune in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Kehinde, who is also a legal practitioner, stated: “It is very unfortunate that we found ourselves as a nation in this very horrible situation. Growing insecurity is rather making 2023 general elections unrealisable.”

According to him, “the spate of insecurity in Nigeria now is burdensome that it has affected our economy, psyche, lifestyle. Can you imagine travelling from Ibadan to Lagos, with terrifying condition of being prone to abduction and other forms of criminalities?”

“The Federal Government must live up to its responsibilities of ensuring safety of lives and property of the citizenry and make it a priority to provide effective security before the conduct of 2023 polls.”