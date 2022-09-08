NAQS empowers empwoers youths, women with skills in agro-mechanised poultry business

In order to mitigate the effect of poverty in Ajeromi/Ajegunle Federal Constituency, Lagos State, the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) in collaboration with Lyrics Consulting Limited has put together a five-day training programme for youths and women of the constituency on agro-mechanised poultry business.

Speaking during the opening cremony of the training programme, held at Bola Ahmed Tinubu Hall, Ojo Road, Amukoko, Lagos State on Wednesday, consultant for the project, Professor Boye Omole, noted that a total of 50 participants drawn from the Federal Constituency will benefit from the training which ends on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

He further informed that participatory method of learning will be used throughout the training, this according to him will allow for close interraction among the facilitators partricipants at the training with a view to achieve optimal result in terms of deep understanding on the part of the participants.

Participants will be trained on different areas of mechanidsed poultry business such as brooding, management practices, biosecurity and disease management, processing, value addition and digital marketing.

Director-General, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), ….called on the participants to pay wrapt attention throughout the training, stating that the knowledge which will acquired during the training will no doubt have positive impact in their lives.

In his remarks, sponsor of the programme and member representing Ajeromi/Ajegunle Federal Constituency, Lagos State, in the green chamber of the National Assembly, Honourable Taiwo Musibau, urged participants to make sure they use the knowledge gained during the training judiciously by ensuring that they use it to contribute greatly to their livelihood and thereby impacting meaningfully on the Nigerian agriculture sector.