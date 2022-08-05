Buhari mourns Tafa Balogun, ex-IGP

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and associates mourning the death of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mustapha Balogun.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) on Friday,  he also mourned with the Nigeria Police Force, an institution Balogun spent the better part of his life serving.

The President recalled that Tafa Balogun, during his tenure as IGP, did his utmost to ensure that the police performed its statutory responsibilities under a democratic dispensation; and his penchant for boosting the morale of officers and men in the Force has been acknowledged by those who served under him.

The statement said President Buhari’s thoughts are with the family, the government and people of Osun State, as well as colleagues and former colleagues of the deceased police chief.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed.

 

