FG bemoans mass exodus of health professionals

By Kazeem Biriowo - Abuja
Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister of State for Health
The minister of science, technology, and innovation, Dr. Adeleke Mamora has said that the mass exodus of medical personnel particularly, medical doctors to foreign countries must stop.
Mamora stated this when a delegation of the Nigeria Medical Association (MNA) led by her president Dr. Uche Ojinmah paid a courtesy visit to him in his office today, in Abuja.
The minister stated that government will do everything necessary to stem the tide of the mass exodus of medical personnel especially doctors in the country.
To this end, Mamora said that government will look into conditions of service of health workers with respect to their working tools and remuneration to encourage health workers particularly doctors in their profession.
He promised to defend the interest of doctors and health workers because of their importance to humanity.
He enjoined the association to maintain a high level of integrity and conduct, in line with her oath of the profession.
The minister stated that the federal ministry of science, technology, and innovation will always collaborate with the association, in scientific matters and appreciated the association for her visit.


Earlier, the president of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Uche Ojinmah, said that they came to felicitate with the minister on his new appointment as the Honourable Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation.
He also requested the minister to discuss some of the association’s challenges such as the condition of service, working tools, and remuneration at the Federal Executive Council Meeting (FEC) on her behalf.

