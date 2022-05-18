Buhari condoles with Kano explosion victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with families over the loss of lives in the Sabon Gari, Kano State, a gas explosion in which nine casualties were reported, and directed officials to provide adequate treatment for the injured persons.

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu on Wednesday quoted him as saying: “The gas explosion in Kano is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery.”

“In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon the families of the victims, the government and people of Kano State and urge them to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

President Buhari commended the immediate steps taken in response to the incident by the agencies of the State Government, the National Emergency Management Authority, NEMA, the military, Police and other agencies of the Federal Government.

