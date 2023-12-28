A former Inspector General of Police, AIG Ambros Aisabor (rtd), has charged the federal government to end killings in the country by bringing the perpetrators of Plateau state killings to justice.

Aisabor stated this on Wednesday in a telephone interview with journalists in Benin while reacting to the killing of 150 people in three local government areas of Mangu, Barkin Ladi and Bokkos, respectively

He noted that the killings and other crimes are festering in the country as a result of the lack of political will to tackle the problems headlong by governments at all levels.

“The Christmas day carnage in Plateau State is not the first, but the casualty figures in the massacre are mind-boggling. This may not be the last attack unless there is political will to stop killing and banditry in the country.”

He said previous panels set up after previous attacks have been swept under the rug; hence, many people are not surprised about the recent killing of more than 150 people in one night.

He said this plateau killing has again shown the level of helplessness of our security forces, who, he said, are “always caught unprepared.”.

The former AIG, who blamed the development on a lack of intelligence reports, charged the security agents to be proactive instead of reactive.

“Intelligence is the bane of our security operations, and there is no credible intelligence to act on. They are always reactive instead of proactive, and the perpetrators knew very well that the security agencies were in the Christmas mood and hit their target.”

Aisabor said any security arrangement to checkmate these criminals without emphasis on credible intelligence and synergy among security agencies would be a barren exercise and would be a difficult war against criminality in the country.

He, however, lamented that since the president has given the marching orders to the security agencies to bring the culprits to book, they will start to arrest innocent people to give the impression they are working very hard.

