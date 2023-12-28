It was a blissful festive period for the residents of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Uhuogua in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state, as the member representing the area in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, Dennis Idahosa, donated a 500KVA transformer to the camp in fulfilment of his earlier promise.

The donation, Idahosa noted, was a campaign promise kept, adding that he had promised to connect the camp, which had over the years depended on the generator for their power supply, to the National Grid.

Idahosa, who is seeking the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the next year’s governorship election in the state, told the elated residents of the camp that erection of poles and electrical cables had commenced.

“During my last campaign, I promised to entend the power supply to the camp. We started with the erection of poles and fixing of cables, now I’ve kept to my promise by bringing the transformer. As soon as it’s connected, this camp will enjoy power supply,” he stated.

The elated cordinator of the camp, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, appreciated Idahosa for fulfilling his promise.

He noted that for keeping to this promise as a lawmaker, then he could be relied on to do more if given bigger responsibility.

“I am so happy for what my Honourable has done. He made the promise and has kept to it.

“Before now, while they brought in the poles and the cables, he donated solar light and it has been useful as children gather around it at night to study.

“When the transformer is fully installed, it will save us a lot that we spend on diesel just to keep the camp running,” Pastor Solomon enthused.

