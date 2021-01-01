BREAKING: Sowore arrested in Abuja

Omoyele Sowore, rights activist and former presidential aspirant, has been reportedly arrested in Abuja.

Sowore and other activists, according to Sahara Reporters, were carrying out a peaceful procession to mark the New Year when they were arrested by Nigerian security forces in Abuja.

According to the report, eyewitnesses said policemen suspected to be with the Rapid Response Squad stormed Gudu junction in Abuja, injuring Sowore before carting him away with other activists at the location.

