BREAKING: Lateef Jakande passes away at age 91

The first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Chief Lateef Jakande has passed away in the early hours of Thursday at age 91.

Tribune Online gathered that one of his children confirmed his death.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also confirmed the death saying, “With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.”

Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Twitter.

Recall that Jakande was a former journalist who became governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

Jakande’s death comes just about a month after a former Military Governor of Lagos, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu also died.

