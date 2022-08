An Akwa Ibom State High Court on Thursday sentenced Uduak Akpan to death by hanging for the murder of Iniubong Umoren.

Justice Bassey Nkanang handed down the sentencing on Thursday in Uyo.

Umoren, a job-seeking graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo, was killed in April last year after responding to Akpan’s vacancy tweet.

Uduak’s father, Frank Akpan, and his sister, Anwan Bassey (2nd and 3rd accused) were discharged and acquitted.

Details later…