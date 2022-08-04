Baptist convention president urges Christians to live life worthy of emulation

Christians have been enjoined by the President of Nigeria Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev Dr Israel Akanji, to live a worthy life while still alive remembering that life is transient and can come to an abrupt end without prior notice.

This call was made at the burial service of late Mrs Mercy Abraham, wife of former Acting President of North-East Baptist Conference, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus held at Bishara Baptist Church, Yandoka Road, Bauchi on Thursday.

Israel Akanji further admonished that life is simply what one makes of it, stressing that the most important thing is what will be said after one must have left the world.

Represented by the President of the North-East Baptist Conference, Rev Musa Likita, the Convention President condoled the entire Baptist family urging them to take heart and not mourn like unbelievers knowing that one day there will be a meeting at the feet of God.

He also encouraged the bereaved Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus to take solace in the fact that God is his only consolation and comfort during the trial period.

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Umar Mamman Sanda, in a letter of condolences on behalf of the Nigeria Police Force expressed deep sorrow and condolence on the death of the seasoned Officer, late Inspector Mercy Luka, who died on 30th -after a brief illness.

“The late Inspector Mercy Luka was an epitome of discipline and patriotism, a Police Officer with an impeccable integrity who deployed all her God-endowed wisdom to fight crime. She was a professional mentor and God-fearing”.





“As we join the family in mourning our beloved, we encourage the entire family and relatives to take heart in mind that the unique golden footprints she left behind continue to be worthy of emulation. Therefore remains our prayer that God in His infinite mercy should grant her eternal rest and the entire family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

The Police Commissioner was represented at the burial service by DCP Rose Chollom Dung who described the late Mercy Luka as a dedicated staff who will be greatly missed by the Command, especially her immediate colleagues.