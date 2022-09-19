BREAKING: Imo Assembly Speaker resigns, new speaker elected

The speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Kennedy Ibeh representing the Obowo State constituency has resigned from his position.

A new speaker Hon. Emeka Nduka representing the Ehime Mbano State constituency has been elected to replace the former speaker by members of the state assembly.

The election of a new speaker is to avoid a vacuum in the leadership of the house

More details later.

