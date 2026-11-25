Governor of Oyo and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APM), Engineer Seyi Makinde, has identified the high cost of living and insecurity as the two major challenges confronting Nigeria, promising to address them if elected president.

Makinde stated this while addressing thousands of students at the International Students’ Day celebration held at an event centre in Ibadan.

He said, “The two major challenges confronting Nigeria today are the high cost of living and insecurity. These are issues that must be addressed urgently if we are serious about improving the lives of our people.”

The governor, who criticised the economic policies of the Federal Government, said the rising cost of essential goods and services had continued to worsen the living conditions of Nigerians.

According to him, “The cost of living has become a serious concern. The purchasing power of workers has been eroded, and ordinary Nigerians are finding it increasingly difficult to meet their basic needs.”

He called for practical measures to address the economic hardship and strengthen the country’s security architecture.

Speaking during an interactive panel session alongside the APM governorship candidate in Oyo State, Bimbo Adekanmbi, Makinde highlighted some of the achievements of his administration, maintaining that his government’s policies and strategies could provide useful lessons for addressing national challenges.

Citing Oyo State’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “During COVID-19, we demonstrated that with proper planning, commitment and the right approach, we could manage difficult situations. Some of the strategies we adopted in Oyo State can also be useful in addressing challenges at the national level.”

Makinde further maintained that some of the policies and strategies implemented by his administration had influenced the Federal Government’s approach to governance.

In his remarks, Adekanmbi reaffirmed his commitment to sustaining and building on the achievements of the Makinde administration if elected governor of Oyo State.

He said, “Our commitment is to build on the achievements already recorded in Oyo State. We want to ensure that the progress made under Governor Seyi Makinde is sustained and improved upon.”

Assuring the students of his commitment to youth development, Adekanmbi said, “Our manifesto will prioritise the welfare and development of young people. We will introduce policies and programmes that will create opportunities for students and other youths to realise their potentials and contribute meaningfully to the development of Oyo State.”

A major highlight of the celebration was the adoption of Makinde as the preferred presidential candidate by representatives of Nigerian students drawn from the 36 states of the federation.

The event also featured discussions on national development, youth participation in governance, and the future of Nigerian students.

It was attended by top government functionaries in Oyo State, political leaders, and student representatives from different parts of the country.