The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has defended supporters of his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over their practice of carrying sticks to political gatherings, insisting that the items have never been used to attack anyone.

The former Anambra State governor made the remarks during an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday evening in Jalingo, Taraba State, following an Obi-Kwankwaso town hall meeting at The Crest Hall.

Obi said he had never witnessed members of the Kwankwasiyya movement using the sticks to inflict harm, despite their longstanding presence at political rallies and other gatherings.

Responding to concerns about the presence of potentially dangerous objects at political events, Obi argued that calls to prevent electoral malpractice should not be interpreted as opposition to political campaigns.

“They said we said ‘rig and die.’ We didn’t say ‘campaign and die.’ What we, people said is that they don’t want rigging this time. They didn’t say they don’t want campaign this time. If anything, they want campaign this time,” he said.

Explaining the practice among Kwankwaso’s supporters, Obi said the use of sticks at political gatherings was a familiar tradition within the Kwankwasiyya movement in Kano.

He said, “Everybody who had followed the Kwankwansiyah group in Kano know that they come out with such sticks and everything, but they’ve never used it to harm anybody.

“I’ve been part of that family for a while, and I’ve never seen one day, maybe behind me, that anybody was harmed because they were carrying such items.”

Obi, however, urged security agencies and other relevant authorities to ensure that political activities were conducted without violence, stressing that political ambitions should never become a reason to endanger lives.

“So we’re pleading with the authorities. Please, we cannot kill people, harm people, because we want to be political leaders,” he added.

His remarks come amid increasing concerns about attacks on opposition political gatherings ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On Monday, gunmen attacked a campaign gathering organised for the NDC senatorial candidate for Delta Central, Ovie Omo-Agege, in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The attack left several people dead and others injured. Omo-Agege, a former Deputy President of the Senate, escaped, but members of his campaign team and other supporters were among those affected.

The incident came after an earlier attack on Kwankwaso’s convoy in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State on November 15, which reportedly left several people injured and vehicles damaged.

Obi had condemned the attack on the convoy, maintaining that political differences should not be resolved through violence.