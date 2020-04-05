BREAKING: Gov Makinde tests negative for coronavirus
The governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, has tested negative for coronavirus. This comes six days after he had earlier tested positive for the virus.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
COVID-19: How We Will Celebrate Palm Sunday ― Catholic Bishop
His Grace, Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, will be celebrating a private Palm Sunday Mass (without a congregation) to be held at the Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral, Garki Area 3. The mass will begin at 8am on Sunday… Read full story
COVID-19: FG Commences Process To Distribute 70,000 Metric Tons Of Food Items
Following the lockdown across some states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and it’s resultant effect on the vulnerable population, President Muhammadu Buhari granted approval to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to release 70,000 Metric Tons of assorted food items from the National… Read full story
Fiction, Faction And Presidential Marabouts As COVID-20
In discussing the above, permit me to begin from a seemingly intangible occurrence that happened during the week that just ended. Yoruba Waka music genre singer, Salawa Abeni caused a stir on the information highway last Wednesday when she released her own nude pictures on social media. The 58-year-old musician was being… Read full article
We Have No Protective Gears, We Are Paid N1,000 Allowance For Three Days, Say Policemen Guarding Ejigbo Isolation Centre
Policemen guarding the Ejigbo isolation centre in Osun State on Saturday lamented over what they described as poor welfare and lack of protective gears for the discharge of their duties. This was just as all the returnees who tested negative and not from Osun State left the isolation centre in Ejigbo on Saturday for their… Read full story
Alleged Rape In Kogi: NMA Calls For Thorough Investigation
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged battering and rape of Elizabeth Oyeniyi, by the Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdumumuni Danga… Read full story
We Did Not Put Ex-Presidential Aide Obono-Obla In Illegal Detention–ICPC
The Independent Corrupt Practises and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has denied allegation that it put the Chairman of the defunct Special Presidential Investigation Panel, Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla, in “malicious and illegal detention.” The agency said it was responding to the claim in a press statement issued on social media… Read full story
COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Begins Distribution Of N500m Food Items
Kaduna State government on Saturday began distribution of the N500 million worth of food items in the eight pilot local government areas of the state. The commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba disclosed this, while flagging off the distribution at Kaduna North local government which is… Read story
UPDATE: Chronic Kidney Disease Killed Enugu Health Commissioner ― Family
The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Professor Anthony Ugochukwu, died of chronic kidney disease, the family of the late top government official has revealed. A statement signed by Dr Kingsley Ugochukwu on-behalf of the deceased family which was made available to Tribune Online in Enugu on Saturday stating that the late… Read full story