BREAKING: Gov Makinde tests negative for coronavirus

The governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde, has tested negative for coronavirus. This comes six days after he had earlier tested positive for the virus.

As contained in a tweet on Sunday night, on his handle, @seyimakinde, Makinde announced that he was resuming his duties as head of the Oyo COVID-19 task force on Monday.

“I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful.

“This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time.

“I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow,” Makinde said.