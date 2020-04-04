Alleged rape in Kogi: NMA calls for thorough investigation

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the relevant law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged battering and rape of Elizabeth Oyeniyi, by the Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdumumuni Danga.

The body also said they should ensure that justice is served while commending Kogi Government ordering an accelerated investigation into the allegations.

A statement on Saturday in Lokoja, by the Chairman of NMA National Committee on Gender Violence, Dr Godwin Tijani, condemned in its entirety the alleged battering and rape of Oyeniyi describing it as a gross gender violation and abuse of office by the privileged government’s official.

ALSO READ: Abuja residents frown on failures to comply with social distance directive

”The NMA condemns in a strong term the alleged human right abuse, assault, and rape of Elizabeth Oyeniyi by Kogi Commissioner for water resources. Violence against women and girls is a grave violation of human rights.

”Its impact ranges from immediate to long-term multiple physical, sexual and mental consequences for women and girls, including death. It negatively affects the victim’s general well-being and prevents such women from fully participating in society.

”Violence not only has negative consequences for women but also their families, the community and the country at large,” Tijani said.

The association also commended the coalition of human rights civil society organisations for the prompt action in coming to the aid of the victim in order to justice for her.

He restated the commitment of NMA to partner with Governments, civil society organizations and other institutions to advocate for ending violence against women and girl-child.

He added the partnership would increase awareness of the causes and consequences of violence and build the capacity of partners to prevent and respond to violence.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE