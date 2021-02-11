BREAKING: FG will not allow another Lekki Toll Gate protest ― Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared that it will not allow the planned protest at the Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this declaration on Thursday at a media briefing in Abuja.

According to him, although the constitution guarantees the freedom of Nigerians to protest, they must do it in approved, designated places.

“Lekki Toll Gate is not an approved place for protest.”

He said security agencies will ensure that there was no repeat of the kind of destruction unleashed on Lagos in October, last year.

