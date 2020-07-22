BREAKING: Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fayemi who stated this on his Twitter account on Wednesday said he has handed over critical tasks to his deputy.

Fayemi said: “I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive.

“I’m generally ok and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team.

“ I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF”

I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I'm generally ok and I'm already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I'm delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) July 22, 2020

Details later…

